Kazakhstan, UAE discuss current situation in Middle East

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 24. Kazakhstan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yermek Kosherbayev, and the Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to Kazakhstan, Mohammed Al-Ariqi, discussed the current situation in the Middle East and exchanged views on regional security issues, Trend reports via Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The parties also acknowledged the robust political discourse between the two nations, alongside the vigorous advancement of trade, economic, and investment collaboration.

Kosherbayev expressed concern over rising tensions in the region and reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s consistent position in favor of resolving all disputes exclusively through political and diplomatic means in accordance with international law.

Following the talks, the parties confirmed their commitment to further strengthening bilateral cooperation and coordinating efforts within international and regional organizations.

Since no concrete agreement was reached in negotiations between the United States and Iran over the nuclear program, the U.S. and Israel began military airstrikes against Iran on February 28. In response, Iran launched missile and drone attacks on Israel and U.S. military facilities located in countries across the region, starting the same day.

On the first day of the air strikes against Iran, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and several high-ranking military officials were killed. On March 8, Iran’s Assembly of Experts elected Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei as Iran’s third Supreme Leader by majority vote.

From March 1 through March 5, the confrontation expanded further, affecting several countries across the Middle East.

The ongoing conflict has significantly threatened the region’s energy infrastructure and maritime transport. Oil prices have surged on global markets due to heightened security tensions around the Strait of Hormuz, prompting several countries to advise their citizens to leave the region.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel