Uzbekistan launches concrete stage of small nuclear power plant

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 24. A ceremony marking the start of the first concrete works has been held at the construction site of a small nuclear power plant in Uzbekistan’s Farish district of the Jizzakh region, Trend reports via Uzatom.

The ceremony was attended by Director of the Nuclear Power Plant Construction Directorate of Uzbekistan Abdujamal Kalmuratov and Vice President, Project Director for NPP construction in Uzbekistan at Atomstroyexport (Rosatom’s engineering division) Pavel Bezrukov.

The works are being carried out as part of the construction of a power unit equipped with a RITM-200N reactor. The start of the concrete stage marks the transition to active construction of the facility.

According to Uzatom, currently, concrete preparation works are underway for the reactor building. The stage is expected to be completed in April 2026, with about 900 cubic meters of concrete to be poured. Upon completion, the foundation base for the reactor building will be prepared, including waterproofing and grounding.

The small nuclear power plant is part of the integrated nuclear energy project being implemented jointly by Uzbekistan and Russia.

Earlier, on June 20, 2025, during the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, Rosatom and Uzbekistan’s Atomic Energy Agency signed an agreement on the main terms for the construction of a 2.4 GW nuclear power plant in the country. In August, site survey works began at the selected construction site.