Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan step up joint farm projects

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 24. Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan agreed to implement new joint projects in the agricultural sector and work together on the modernization of farming, Trend reports via the Ministry of Agriculture of Uzbekistan.

The issue was discussed during a meeting between Uzbekistan’s Minister of Agriculture Ibrokhim Abdurakhmonov and Turkmenistan’s Deputy Minister of Agriculture Berkeli Berkeliev on the sidelines of the Italy-Central Asia (C5) + Azerbaijan International Agribusiness Forum.

During the talks, the sides stressed the need to make more effective use of existing opportunities for cooperation in agriculture, particularly in cottonseed production, regional placement of seed crops, and the introduction of high-yield varieties.

Special attention was also paid to accelerating the digitalization of agriculture, the introduction of modern technologies, and the wider use of innovative approaches. The parties talked about pushing forward joint initiatives, sharing experiences, and putting advanced solutions into practice.

The dialogue also highlighted the importance of launching pilot projects aimed at improving farmers’ skills and training them in modern agrotechnologies, which is expected to increase efficiency, boost crop yields, and expand export potential.

Meanwhile, Tashkent is hosting the international business forum “Regenerative Agriculture and Digitalization for Sustainable Agro-Ecosystems” on March 23-24, with the participation of representatives from Italy, Central Asian countries, and Azerbaijan.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel