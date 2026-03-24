Kazakhstan approves national project to develop coal-fired power generation

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 24. Kazakhstan’s government has approved a national project aimed at developing coal-fired power generation, Trend reports, citing the Kazakh government.

The document outlines Kazakhstan’s energy security strategy through 2030 and seeks to eliminate the growing deficit of baseload capacity amid rapid industrialization and digitalization. Authorities note that the expansion of the IT sector, data centers, and artificial intelligence requires a stable electricity supply that cannot be ensured solely by renewable energy sources.

The project provides for the commissioning and modernization of 7.8 GW of capacity, including the construction of eight new power plants. Major facilities are planned in Ekibastuz (2,640 MW), Kurchatov (700 MW), and Zhezkazgan (500 MW), alongside new combined heat and power plants in Kokshetau, Semey, and Ust-Kamenogorsk.

In parallel, 11 operational facilities, such as Aksu GRES, Ekibastuz GRES-2, and the Karaganda energy hub, will experience extensive upgrades, targeting a 12.6% reduction in equipment degradation by 2030.

The total investment is expected to exceed 7.5 trillion tenge (approximately $15.5 billion), financed through off-budget sources. The project also emphasizes environmental sustainability through the introduction of “clean coal” technologies, including electrostatic precipitators, catalytic nitrogen oxide reduction systems, and flue gas desulfurization.

To ensure system stability, the project is synchronized with the mining and transport sectors. By 2030, additional demand for coal is projected at 20 million tons annually, requiring expansion of railcar capacity and modernization of railway infrastructure.

The government expects the project to strengthen Kazakhstan’s energy sovereignty and stimulate domestic manufacturing, including the production of boilers, transformers, and automation systems.

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