Azerbaijani para-taekwondo athletes win four medals at tournament in Antalya (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 26. Azerbaijani athletes won four bronze medals at the International Parataekwondo Tournament held in Turkish Antalya, Trend reports.

Imameddin Khalilov (K44, 70 kg) defeated Ivan Ovcharov (Russia) in the round of 16 and Mehmet Unal (Turkey) in the quarterfinals to advance to the semifinals and win the bronze medal. Sabir Zeynalov (K44, 58 kg) defeated Timur Baytimirov (Russia) and Fayoz Valizhonov (Uzbekistan) to win the bronze medal.

Amin Aliyev (K44, 63 kg) won the bronze medal, defeating Ayoub Aduishi (Morocco) in the round of 16 and Mehmet Dönmez (Türkiye) in the quarterfinals. Samaya Gasanova (K44, 47 kg) defeated Medina Cin and Gül Ekinci (Türkiye) to take third place in the tournament.

Thus, representatives of Azerbaijan earned ranking points for participation in the 2028 Summer Paralympic Games in Los Angeles.