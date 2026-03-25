Over 90 countries to gather in Kyrgyzstan for sixth World Nomad Games

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 25. Kyrgyzstan is preparing to host the sixth World Nomad Games from August 31 to September 6, with the opening ceremony to be held in the capital city of Bishkek and competitions continuing in the Issyk-Kul region.

According to organizers, invitations have been sent to 100 countries, with more than 50 already confirming participation. In total, over 90 countries and around 400 foreign media representatives are expected to attend. The program will include 43 sports, alongside large-scale cultural events, exhibitions, scientific conferences and forums.

The World Nomad Games were initiated by Kyrgyzstan following the Bishkek Declaration adopted in 2012 at a summit of Turkic-speaking states involving Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan and Turkiye.

Based on this initiative, the first World Nomad Games were held from September 9 to 14, 2014, in Kyrgyzstan. 583 athletes from 19 countries competed in 14 sports.

The first three editions were held in Kyrgyzstan in 2014, 2016 and 2018, bringing together up to 80 countries and significantly expanding the number of disciplines and participants.

The Games later evolved into a global platform. Turkiye hosted the fourth edition in 2022, gathering representatives from 102 countries, while the fifth Games took place in Kazakhstan in 2024 with 2,800 athletes from 89 countries. Notably, women’s categories were introduced into the competition program.

The event combines traditional sports such as equestrian competitions, wrestling and intellectual games with a broad cultural program, including ethnographic exhibitions, national cuisine, art performances and academic conferences.

The World Nomad Games have received international recognition, including acknowledgment by the United Nations as an effective tool for intercultural dialogue. The initiative is supported by international sports federations and cultural institutions, included in the global sustainable development agenda, and inscribed on the UNESCO List of Intangible Cultural Heritage.

The Games aim to preserve and promote the heritage of nomadic civilizations while strengthening international cooperation and tourism.