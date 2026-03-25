Kazakhstan deploys AI-powered safety system at Mangystau oil fields
Photo: KazMunayGas
KazMunayGas' implementation of the TUMAR intelligent system underscores a significant investment in AI-driven safety technology to enhance operational efficiency and mitigate risks in Kazakhstan's oil industry.
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