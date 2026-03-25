Uzbekistan reveals details of “Great Silk Road” complex project in New Tashkent

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 25. President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev was presented with the “Great Silk Road” project, planned for implementation in New Tashkent, Trend reports via the press office of the Uzbek president.

As noted in the presentation, the first phase of the New Tashkent construction covers 6,000 hectares and is expected to provide infrastructure for 600,000 residents. Upon full completion, the city is projected to accommodate up to two million people.

The “Great Silk Road” complex is planned to cover 32 hectares and is intended to serve as one of the key public and cultural centers of New Tashkent. It will include residential and commercial facilities and hotels, as well as cultural and educational infrastructure.

According to the concept, the complex will feature thematic districts representing civilizations along the historic Silk Road, with each mahalla reflecting a country located along the route.

The presentation also outlined plans for the renovation of several museums, including the Imam Maturidi complex, the Bahauddin Naqshbandi scientific and innovation museum, and the State Museum of the History of the Timurids, aimed at enhancing the preservation and presentation of historical and cultural heritage and strengthening tourism potential.

The head of state reviewed the proposals, approved the projects, and issued relevant instructions for their implementation.

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