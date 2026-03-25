Tajikistan strengthens investment landscape with robust growth in 2025
Photo: Bank of Lithuania
Tajikistan is experiencing steady investment growth, while structural challenges, reliance on external financing, and limited private sector participation continue to constrain its long-term development potential.
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