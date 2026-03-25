INPEX expands Australian gas portfolio with new stake

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 25. INPEX Corporation has entered a farm-in agreement through its Australian subsidiary to acquire stakes in several key areas of the Beetaloo Sub-basin in Australia’s Northern Territory, Trend reports via the company.

Under the deal with Daly Waters Energy LP, a subsidiary of Formentera Partners, INPEX will take an 11.25% interest in the First Strategic Development Area (FSDA) North and South, and a 20% interest in the Beetaloo Central Development (BCD) acreage, covering roughly 68,000 net acres of prospective onshore gas territory. The agreement includes an option to expand INPEX’s BCD stake to 43.75%, adding another 75,000 net acres, subject to regulatory approvals.

The farm-in will allow INPEX to participate in the Shenandoah South Pilot Project, which is on track to deliver the first domestic natural gas sales to the Northern Territory Government in Q3 2026 under a binding 40-terajoule-per-day Gas Sales Agreement. The company also plans to supply gas for processing at its Ichthys LNG facility in Darwin, supporting future backfill and potential expansion to a third LNG train.

INPEX has operated in Australia since 1986, with a portfolio including Ichthys LNG (operator), Prelude FLNG, Darwin LNG, and interests in Van Gogh and Ravensworth. Japan’s largest exploration and production company, INPEX said it remains committed to sustainable energy solutions, including carbon capture and storage (CCS), hydrogen, and integrated power supply, while pursuing new opportunities in the evolving energy landscape.