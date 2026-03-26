Kazakhstan's QazaqGaz and TotalEnergies discuss prospects for cooperation

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 26. Alibek Zhamauov, Chairman of the Board of "NC QazaqGaz" JSC, held a working meeting with Patrick Pouyanné, Chairman of the Board of Directors and President of TotalEnergies, on the sidelines of CERAWeek in Houston, "NC QazaqGaz" says, Trend reports.

According to the information, the negotiations were of a business nature and were part of a series of meetings with the heads of major international energy companies.

The parties discussed key issues in the gas industry, including the development of geological exploration, as well as prospects for long-term cooperation in the context of the transformation of the global energy market.