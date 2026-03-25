Kazakhstan, U.S. discuss energy logistics, supply security

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 25. Kazakhstan’s Minister of Energy Yerlan Akkenzhenov and U.S. Secretary of Energy Christopher Wright discussed energy logistics and guarantees for uninterrupted supply of hydrocarbons to global markets, Trend reports via Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Energy.

The talks took place on the sidelines of the CERAWeek international conference in Houston, U.S.

Key topics included ensuring global energy security, developing alternative export corridors, and strengthening investment cooperation. The sides highlighted the strategic nature of their 32-year partnership in the oil and gas sector.

According to the ministry, total U.S. investment in Kazakhstan’s energy sector has exceeded $60 billion. American corporations ExxonMobil and Chevron remain key partners in the country’s largest energy projects—Tengiz, Karachaganak, and Kashagan—which together account for around 70% of Kazakhstan’s total oil production and contribute significantly to the global output of U.S. energy majors.

Akkenzhenov reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s commitment to maintaining stable conditions for the long-term development and expansion of these assets in line with existing plans. He also underscored the role of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) as the main export route, transporting about 2% of global oil supply.

The Kazakh side confirmed its readiness for pragmatic dialogue with all stakeholders to ensure reliable transit. The participants also positively assessed joint efforts to maintain the non-sanctioned status of the CPC pipeline, calling it a key factor in sustaining balance in global energy markets.

In addition to core export routes, Kazakhstan is actively diversifying its supply directions. The development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route using the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) system was also discussed. Transport volumes along this route are expected to reach 2.1 million tons per year in the near term.

Akkenzhenov noted that Kazakhstan is open to deepening technological cooperation and maximizing the transport potential of the Caspian Sea to deliver energy resources to international markets.

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