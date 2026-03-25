Kazakhstan, China discuss progress on Bakhty-Ayagoz railway project

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 25. Talgat Aldybergenov, Chairman of the Board of Kazakhstan Temir Zholy, and Zhang Bingnan, the President of China Communications Construction Company (CCCC), discussed the implementation of the Bakhty-Ayagoz railway line, Trend reports via KTZ.

The talks focused on the importance of accelerating work and adhering to the project’s timeline. Aldybergenov highlighted the critical role of involving local construction companies and specialists, as well as sourcing building materials from Kazakh producers.

The CCCC representative assured that necessary measures will be taken to meet the project schedule and ensure the mandatory participation of local companies in the project’s execution.

Earlier, in August 2025, an EPC contract for the project was signed between KTZ and CCCC’s subsidiary, China Harbour Engineering Company Co., Ltd. Construction of the Bakhty-Ayagoz railway line began in the Abai region in 2023 and is considered a key project for the development of the country’s transport infrastructure and the formation of the Trans-Kazakhstan railway corridor. The project is expected to significantly increase transport capacity between Kazakhstan and China, with completion scheduled by the end of 2027.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel