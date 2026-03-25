Azerbaijan's revenue from ferrous metal exports grows in 2M2026
Despite a little decline in volume, the value of Azerbaijan's ferrous metal exports rose in early 2026. At the same time, the value of these products' imports fell. A considerable amount of the overall imports and non-oil exports were ferrous metals.
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