World Nomad Games - living history and harmony of cultures

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 25. Kyrgyzstan is preparing to host the sixth World Nomad Games from August 31 to September 6, with the opening ceremony scheduled in Bishkek and competitions set to continue in the Issyk-Kul region.

More than 90 countries are expected to participate, while the program will include 43 sports along with cultural events, exhibitions and international forums. Organizers say accreditation of participants will begin in May, with preparations entering the final stage.

Launched in 2014 on the basis of the Bishkek Declaration, the World Nomad Games have grown into a global platform promoting traditional sports, cultural heritage and intercultural dialogue. The first three editions were held in Kyrgyzstan, while Türkiye hosted the Games in 2022 and Kazakhstan in 2024, reflecting the project’s expanding international reach.

The event is recognized as a tool for strengthening cultural ties and tourism, bringing together athletes, artists and researchers from around the world.

The world is preparing to witness the sixth edition of the Games. The host country, Kyrgyzstan, is actively preparing for this large-scale event, and the participating countries are also thoroughly preparing for their performances.

The World Nomad Games is an international event that unites the national games and cultures of nomadic peoples at the global level. Its uniqueness lies in the revival of forgotten traditions and the ability to unite countries around a common goal. This event aims to preserve the heritage of nomadic civilization and promote it worldwide. In particular, it provides a unique opportunity to see the entire nomadic world in one place.

Furthermore, the Games serve an important mission to strengthen interstate ties and develop global tourism.

The World Nomad Games have received the following high praise and status:

- Recognized by the UN as an effective tool for intercultural dialogue;

- Supported by international sports federations and cultural institutions;

- Included in the global sustainable development agenda;

- Inscribed on the UNESCO List of Intangible Cultural Heritage.

The Games' core content includes equestrian races, traditional wrestling, and intellectual and folk games. In addition, the event includes international scientific conferences and symposia, large-scale cultural programs, exhibitions of crafts and national cuisine, and art and fashion shows.

In 2012, following a summit of the heads of Turkic-speaking states involving Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, and Turkiye, the Bishkek Declaration was signed. This document laid the foundation for the World Nomad Games, initiated by Kyrgyzstan.

Based on this initiative, the first World Nomad Games were held from September 9 to 14, 2014, in Kyrgyzstan. 583 athletes from 19 countries competed in 14 sports.

The first three editions of the Games were held in Kyrgyzstan.

Following the first World Nomad Games in 2014, the second (2016) and third (2018) Games were also held in Kyrgyzstan.

In particular, from September 3 to 8, 2016, the city of Cholpon-Ata hosted the 2nd World Nomad Games, which attracted 1,200 athletes and coaches competing in 23 sports. This time, the number of participating countries reached 62, tripling the number of participating countries at the first Games. Of these, 17 presented their unique cultural programs. Furthermore, the range of sports disciplines expanded, and the number of media representatives covering the event exceeded 650.

The program included national games reflecting the daily life, martial arts, hunting traditions, and intellectual culture of nomadic peoples, such as: jerit (spear throwing on horseback), tayaq tartysh (stick tug-of-war), goresh (traditional wrestling of the Turkic peoples), gulesh (Turkish oil wrestling), aba kureshu (horseback wrestling), archery (on foot, on horseback, and long-range), burkut saluu (golden eagle hunting), dalba oynotuu (the art of controlling a falcon using a lure on a cord), taigan zharish (dog racing of the Taigan breed), and mangala (a board game of logic).

Furthermore, these Games strengthened the foundation of the project's scale and laid the groundwork for its development as a global international platform.

The III World Nomad Games were held from September 2 to 8, 2018, in Cholpon-Ata. This time, the number of participating countries reached 80, and approximately two thousand athletes competed in 37 sports.

The program also included such sports as arm wrestling, mongol bokh (Mongolian wrestling), vari, pahlavani (Iranian wrestling), three types of traditional archery, sambo, ssireum (South Korean wrestling), and sumo.

In the lead-up to the Games, an international Altaic conference entitled "Folk Games, Rituals, and Traditions" was held, bringing together scholars from more than 45 countries. These Games played a decisive role, leading to the decision to further host the event in other countries. Thus, Türkiye was confirmed as the next host country.

Hosting the World Nomad Games in other countries

Thus, the mission to host the World Nomad Games was handed over to Türkiye. The Games were held from September 29 to October 2, 2022, in the cities of Iznik and Bursa, bringing together representatives from 102 countries. 3,000 people competed in 40 sports, and approximately 150,000 spectators witnessed this massive event.

The Games were originally planned for 2020, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, the event was postponed to 2022. The baton for hosting the next Games was passed to Kazakhstan.

The 5th World Nomad Games were held from September 8 to 13, 2024, in Astana, Kazakhstan. 2,800 athletes from 89 countries competed in 21 sports. A unique feature of these Games was the inclusion of women's categories in the competition program, at the initiative of the participants.

The "Nomad Universe" ethno-village hosted over 100 cultural programs, as well as an international conference on "Nomads: History, Knowledge, and Lessons."

Preparations for the 6th World Nomad Games

The 6th World Nomad Games will be held this year from August 31 to September 6. The opening ceremony will take place in Bishkek at the Bishkek Arena stadium, currently under construction and designed to accommodate 51,000 spectators, after which the events will continue in the Issyk-Kul region.

According to Nursultan Adenov, Head of the International Secretariat of the World Nomad Games, invitations to participate in the Games have been sent to 100 countries. To date, participation confirmations have been received from approximately 50 countries. Overall, representatives from more than 90 countries are expected to attend. 400 representatives of foreign media are also expected to arrive.

It's worth noting that this year's Games will feature 43 sports. The program already includes the Kazakh national game "kokpar" and the Yakut national wrestling "khapsagay." Agreements with other federations are expected to be signed.

The host country for the 7th World Nomad Games will be announced in the next 1-2 months. To date, bids have been received from 3-4 countries to host the next event.

The World Nomad Games are not a bygone era, but living history that continues today. This is an event worth seeing at least once in a lifetime.