Uzbekistan, Tajikistan gear up for joint projects during upcoming presidential meeting

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 25. Uzbekistan and Tajikistan are set to launch a series of new joint initiatives during the upcoming state visit of President Emomali Rahmon to Uzbekistan on March 26–27, Trend reports, citing the press service of the Uzbek President.

The visit, which will take place at the invitation of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, will include high-level talks and the first meeting of the Supreme Interstate Council.

According to the official agenda, the sides are expected to announce a range of new bilateral projects and sign an extensive package of agreements aimed at further advancing multifaceted cooperation between the two nations.

The planned initiatives will encompass critical areas of collaboration, such as trade, industry, transport connectivity, and other sectors of mutual interest.