Israeli army strikes Hezbollah command center (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 25. The Israeli Air Force struck a Hezbollah command center and gas stations in Beirut during airstrikes in Lebanon overnight, says the statement of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), Trend reports.

The statement noted that the Hezbollah headquarters located in the southern suburbs of Beirut were targeted after new evacuation warnings were issued in the area.

The IDF also announced that they had struck several gas stations in other areas belonging to Al-Amana, a Hezbollah-owned fuel distribution company that has been under U.S. sanctions since February 2020.

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