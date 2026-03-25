Kazakh president appoints new assistant on economic affairs

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 25. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has signed a decree appointing Nurlan Baibazarov as Assistant to the President on Economic Affairs, relieving him of his previous position, Trend reports via the presidential press service.

By another decree of the president, Ebolat Dosaev has been relieved of his duties as deputy head of the Presidential Administration of Kazakhstan.

Baibazarov previously held several key positions: from October 2023 to February 2024, he served as Member of the Board of Directors and Chairman of the Management Board of JSC “National Managing Holding Baiterek”; from February to December 2024, he was Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of National Economy of Kazakhstan; and from February to October 2025, he served as Advisor to the Prime Minister on Economic Affairs.

On October 15, 2025, Baibazarov was appointed Head of the Investments and Trade Department of the Presidential Administration of Kazakhstan.

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