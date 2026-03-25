Iran rejects US proposal and put forward its own conditions for ending conflict

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 25. Iran rejected the US proposal and announced five conditions for resolving the conflict, an Iranian official told local media, Trend reports.

He noted that Iran will cease hostilities when it deems it necessary, and only after the demands it has put forward are met, emphasizing Tehran's readiness to continue its defense and carry out strikes until these demands are met.

In addition, the official indicated that Iran considers the conditions proposed by Washington to be excessive and far from reality.

According to him, Tehran proposed its own package of conditions, including a complete cessation of hostilities in all directions, the provision of guarantees preventing a repeat of the war, mandatory compensation for damages, and recognition of Iran's sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz.