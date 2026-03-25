EIB's co-op with Turkmenistan hinges on Framework deal – Head of Central Asia (Exclusive)

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has outlined that its ability to begin operational activities in Turkmenistan will depend on the signing of a Framework Agreement, while also highlighting strong mutual interest in future cooperation following recent engagements in Ashgabat.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have an account, please log in Login Register