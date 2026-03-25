EIB's co-op with Turkmenistan hinges on Framework deal – Head of Central Asia (Exclusive)
The European Investment Bank (EIB) has outlined that its ability to begin operational activities in Turkmenistan will depend on the signing of a Framework Agreement, while also highlighting strong mutual interest in future cooperation following recent engagements in Ashgabat.
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