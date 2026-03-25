We want to get to know Khankendi better - NomadMania club founder

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 25. My first visit to Baku was in 2002, and Baku was very different then than it is now, NomadMania club founder Harry Mitsidis told reporters during the club's annual meeting, Trend reports.

He said he had been to Baku seven times. "Over the past five years, I've been visiting more often due to trips to Karabak," Harry Mitsidis added.

"I've been to Karabakh three times, and tomorrow I'm going again, making it my fourth visit. Compared to when we first went there, when everything was in ruins, seeing the construction and restoration work underway now is truly impressive. During our last visit to Fuzuli, we saw numerous buildings being constructed to relocate people. The road network also caught my attention," he said.

Harry Mitsidis stated that the construction of three airports in Karabakh is a very unusual and unique phenomenon.

"The new hotel in Lachin is also eye-catching; we'll be staying there tomorrow. This demonstrates the significant investment being made in Karabakh. It's interesting to see the changes with each trip. We'll leave Baku early tomorrow morning. First, we'll go to Aghdam, spend some time there, and get acquainted with the work being carried out. Then we'll head to Shusha, and from there to Khankendi. We'll have lunch in Khankendi, and in the late afternoon we'll reach Lachin. The next day, we'll visit Lachin. I think Lachin is one of the most beautiful places in Azerbaijan from a geographical perspective. Then we'll head to what's believed to be the beginning of the Zangezur Corridor, and I think we'll be the first foreign group to go there. It'll be very interesting for us. On the way back, we'll stop in Jabrail, and possibly in Fizuli. This is basically our itinerary for the next two days," he noted.

According to the founder of NomadMania, this trip will be shorter than previous ones: "Until now, we've always stayed for two nights, but not in Karabakh itself, but in the surrounding area. There were no suitable accommodation options, and sometimes we had to stay in military camps. This time the trip may be shorter, but it will be more comfortable because we'll be staying in hotels. We saw many places along the way, but we didn't get to know Khankendi well enough. I hope this time we'll have the opportunity to study it in more detail. The Zangezur Corridor is of particular interest to us, and it's one of the areas I'm personally paying the most attention to."