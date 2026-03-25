Founder of NomadMania speaks about traveler's trip to Karabakh

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 25. Today, representatives from over 30 countries are participating in the NomadMania Club meeting, NomadMania founder Harry Mitsidis said today, speaking at the club's annual meeting in Baku, Trend reports.

According to him, given the current global geopolitical situation, this is literally a miracle. He also spoke about the travel program for travelers to Karabakh and the significance of NomadMania:

"The club was founded in 2012. At that time, NomadMania was known as The Best Traveled. Some believe that Nomad Mania consists solely of travel lists and statistics. To a certain extent this is true, since this is where its activities began. We have some interesting lists dividing the world into different regions. Until recently, there were 1,301 regions, but this number has been increasing over the past month, and the total is likely to be around 1,380."

He noted that this is only a small part of NomadMania's activities: "We have a very active and annually growing community. Currently, the number of participants is approaching 55,000. It's worth noting that joining this platform isn't easy—you need to create a profile and spend time filling it out. In this sense, it differs from platforms with simple registration, such as Facebook or Instagram.

Another unique aspect of NomadMania is its projects. These projects cover over 60 themed lists of places to visit during your travels. For example, aquariums, military museums, as well as themes like "Bizzarium" and "Dark Side". All these objects are displayed on the map, and users can choose the direction as they wish."

Harry Mitsidis noted that travel scholarships are very important for the club:

"Our goal is to provide travel opportunities for young people who have never traveled outside their own countries. Participants from Ukraine, Rwanda, and, most recently, Pakistan have already taken advantage of this opportunity. The next participants will be two young women from Burundi and Malawi."