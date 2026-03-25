Uzbekistan secures international agreements at regional forum in Tashkent

Photo: The Ministry of Economy and Finance of Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 25. Uzbekistan has reached several agreements with international partners aimed at supporting private sector development and strengthening economic policy during the international forum “Central Asia: From Productivity to Prosperity. Regional Dialogue” held in Tashkent, Trend reports via the Ministry of Finance and Economy of Uzbekistan.

In particular, a joint project with the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ) for 2026-2027 has been launched, focusing on private sector development and economic policy support. The initiative provides grant funds in the amount of 3 million euros to promote entrepreneurship.

Additionally, Uzbekistan signed a memorandum of cooperation with the Asian Productivity Organization (APO), as well as a strategic partnership program with the organization.

“Central Asia: From Productivity to Prosperity. Regional Dialogue," organized by Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Economy and Finance, brought together representatives of international organizations, development institutions, and the private sector to discuss regional economic development.

The opening ceremony featured speeches by senior officials and representatives of international institutions, including the Asian Productivity Organization, the World Bank, and the Asian Development Bank, highlighting the importance of regional dialogue and cooperation.

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