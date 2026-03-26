Azerbaijan sheds light on revenue from fertilizer exports
Azerbaijan's fertilizer trade in early 2026 reflects significant shifts in both export and import dynamics, highlighting changing patterns in the country's agricultural sector and broader trade strategy.
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