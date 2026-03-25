LUKOIL slashes accounts payable by more than half in 2025
Photo: LUKOIL/Facebook
Russian LUKOIL significantly reduced its total accounts payable in 2025. The largest decline was recorded in trade payables.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have an account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy