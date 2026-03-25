Turkmenistan boosts energy output with new well at Uzynada oil field
Photo: Turkmennebit State Concern
Turkmenistan's completion of drilling operations at the Uzynada oil and gas field highlights significant advancements in its energy sector, with the field's growing production contributing to the country's long-term economic development goals.
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