Kyrgyzstan set to partially reimburse exporters’ transport and logistics costs

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, March 25. Kyrgyzstan will initiate a pilot project aimed at partially reimbursing transport and logistics costs for exporters, Trend reports via the country's Cabinet of Ministers.

The announcement was made during a session of the Export Development Council, chaired by Daniyar Amangeldiev, First Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers.

This initiative is designed to reduce the costs of domestic goods in foreign markets, thereby enhancing their competitiveness. Amangeldiev emphasized that supporting national producers remains a strategic priority for the Cabinet.

The discussion also addressed expanding business access to financial resources. A new concessional credit line, titled “Export Contract Financing,” was introduced to assist exporters in bridging cash flow gaps and replenishing working capital, supported by insurance instruments and guarantees.

Concluding the session, Amangeldiev issued specific instructions to relevant state bodies. “All initiatives presented today will be tested in a pilot mode. Following this stage, we will conduct a thorough analysis of their effectiveness and, based on the results, implement these support mechanisms on a full-scale, permanent basis,” he said.