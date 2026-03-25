China becomes top destination for Georgia’s exports in Jan–Feb 2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 25. The top ten trading partners accounted for 72.1% of Georgia’s total exports in January–February 2026.

Data obtained by Trend from the National Statistics Office of Georgia shows that China ranked as the largest export destination with $147.1 million, followed by Kyrgyzstan ($105.9 million) and Azerbaijan ($95.1 million).

Overall, Georgia’s exports increased by 22.9% year-on-year, reaching $1.03 billion.

Exports to China saw particularly strong growth, rising from $37.8 million in January–February 2025 to $147.1 million in the same period of 2026, marking a 289.1% increase and raising its share in total exports from 4.5% to 14.3%.