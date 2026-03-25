Azerbaijan's remittances to Israel amplify in 2025
Individual remittances from Azerbaijan to Israel increased in 2025, with a notable rise compared to the previous year. Meanwhile, remittances from Israel to Azerbaijan saw a decline. Despite this, Israel maintained a significant share in both outgoing and incoming remittance flows.
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