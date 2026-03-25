Israel hits Iran's cruise missile manufacturing facilities in Tehran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 25. The Israeli Air Force conducted airstrikes on two strategic facilities in Tehran, Iran, where cruise ballistic missiles were being produced, the statement of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) says, Trend reports.

According to information, the facilities hit were under the jurisdiction of the Iranian Ministry of Defense and produced long-range cruise ballistic missiles intended for naval forces, which allow for the rapid destruction of targets at sea and on land.

The statement noted that the air strikes were carried out based on intelligence information from the Israeli Military Intelligence Directorate and the Naval Intelligence Division.

Since no concrete agreement was reached in negotiations between the United States (US) and Iran over the nuclear program, the US and Israel began military airstrikes against Iran on February 28. In response, Iran launched missile and drone attacks on Israel and US military facilities located in countries across the region, starting the same day.

On the first day of the air strikes against Iran, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and several high-ranking military officials were killed. On March 8, Iran’s Assembly of Experts elected Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei as Iran’s third Supreme Leader by majority vote.

From March 1 through March 5, the confrontation expanded further, affecting several countries across the Middle East.

The ongoing conflict has significantly threatened the region’s energy infrastructure and maritime transport. Oil prices have surged on global markets due to heightened security tensions around the Strait of Hormuz, prompting several countries to advise their citizens to leave the region.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel