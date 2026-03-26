Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy
  3. Oil&Gas

Azerbaijani oil moves down in price

Oil&Gas Materials 26 March 2026 10:11 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijani oil moves down in price

Follow Trend on

Aytaj Shiraliyeva
Aytaj Shiraliyeva
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 26. The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude at Italy’s Augusta port, on a CIF (Cost, Insurance, and Freight) basis, moved down by $2.30, or 2%, on March 25 from the previous level, coming in at $113.7 per barrel, a source in the oil market told Trend.

At Türkiye’s Ceyhan port, the FOB (Free on Board) price of Azeri Light crude decreased by $3.14, or 2.8%, to $107.24 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude went down by $1.23, or 1.5%, to $79.72 per barrel, while Brent Dated crude from the North Sea fell by $1.56, or 1.4%, to $109.58 per barrel.

Azerbaijan’s 2026 state budget is based on an average oil price of $65 per barrel.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more