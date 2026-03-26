Azerbaijani oil moves down in price

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 26. The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude at Italy’s Augusta port, on a CIF (Cost, Insurance, and Freight) basis, moved down by $2.30, or 2%, on March 25 from the previous level, coming in at $113.7 per barrel, a source in the oil market told Trend.

At Türkiye’s Ceyhan port, the FOB (Free on Board) price of Azeri Light crude decreased by $3.14, or 2.8%, to $107.24 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude went down by $1.23, or 1.5%, to $79.72 per barrel, while Brent Dated crude from the North Sea fell by $1.56, or 1.4%, to $109.58 per barrel.

Azerbaijan’s 2026 state budget is based on an average oil price of $65 per barrel.