Kyrgyzstan to launch $10M dairy processing plant to cut import reliance

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, March 26. The Russian-Kyrgyz Development Fund (RKDF) is financing the construction of Nukura Pro, a $10 million new industrial dairy plant in Kyrgyzstan designed to replace foreign imports with cheaper domestic alternatives, Trend reports via RKDF.

The facility, developed on the site of the existing Ecoproduct Asia plant, is scheduled to begin operations in August 2026.

The project represents a total investment approaching $10 million, with the RKDF providing over $5.5 million in funding. Once operational, the plant is expected to produce 1,000 tons of milk and 100 tons of cream monthly. Project leads estimate that these locally produced goods will be approximately 30% cheaper than the foreign equivalents that currently dominate the Kyrgyz market.

Artem Novikov, Chairman of the RKDF Board, stated that the launch of the production facility will cover up to 25% of the Kyrgyz Republic's domestic needs. He added that the project is also designed to ramp up export volumes to neighboring members of the Eurasian Economic Union.

To get the ball rolling on these exports, the plant is being fitted with state-of-the-art processing lines and Tetra Pak packaging technology. These systems will extend the shelf life of pasteurized milk to 28 days, while ultra-pasteurized products will remain shelf-stable for up to nine months.

The project is expected to create 70 direct jobs and provide a stable market for approximately 1,000 small-scale farms in the Chui region. This initiative aligns with Kyrgyzstan’s National Development Program through 2030, which focuses on transitioning the agricultural sector from raw commodity production to high-value-added processing.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel