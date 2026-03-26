Speaker of Azerbaijani Parliament addresses Boao Forum for Asia (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 26. Sahiba Gafarova, Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament, delivered a speech at the Annual Conference of the Boao Forum for Asia during her official visit to the People’s Republic of China, the parliamentary press service told Trend.

Speaker Gafarova emphasized the growing importance of dialogue and cooperation amid rising geopolitical tensions, deepening inequalities, and global challenges. She noted that the Boao Forum serves as a crucial platform for collective thinking and coordinated action, bringing together leaders and experts to propose practical solutions, promote sustainable development, and strengthen international cooperation over more than 25 years.

Highlighting China’s increasing role in the international arena, Gafarova stated that China plays a significant and constructive role in today’s international relations. Its remarkable achievements in economic, social, and technological development, along with efforts to share these successes, reflect a forward-looking approach to a shared future for humanity. She expressed confidence that the successful implementation of the 15th Five-Year Plan adopted by the National People’s Congress will further advance this vision.

Speaker Gafarova also outlined global initiatives proposed by Chinese President Xi Jinping, including Global Development, Global Security, Global Civilization, and Global Governance, noting that these initiatives, supported by Azerbaijan, provide a comprehensive framework for building a more inclusive, secure, and sustainable world based on cooperation, mutual respect, and shared responsibility.

Addressing Azerbaijan-China relations, Gafarova stated that shared perspectives bring our countries closer together. As we approach the 35th anniversary of diplomatic relations next year, these ties have reached a new level. She underscored that recent high-level reciprocal visits, including those by President Ilham Aliyev, and the signing of joint declarations on strategic and comprehensive partnership clearly demonstrate the depth of political dialogue, mutual trust, and expanding cooperation between the two countries. Gafarova reaffirmed Azerbaijan’s full support for China’s initiatives and principles.

The Speaker stressed that after recovering its territorial integrity and sovereignty in accordance with international law, Azerbaijan places special importance on sovereignty, territorial integrity, and non-interference in internal affairs. She highlighted that the national vision set by President Ilham Aliyev is based on peace, development, multilateralism, mutual respect, and cooperation, and this vision is consistently translated into practical action.

Gafarova also informed participants about Azerbaijan’s global initiatives under President Aliyev’s leadership. She noted that during its chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), Azerbaijan actively promoted the interests of the Global South and contributed to strengthening the movement’s institutional foundations. She added that the NAM Parliamentary Network, established on Aliyev’s initiative and chaired by the Azerbaijani Parliament, provides a platform for inter-parliamentary cooperation to achieve common goals.

Highlighting Azerbaijan’s role in hosting COP29, Gafarova stated that the country has actively worked to bridge differences between the Global North and South and achieve key outcomes on the global climate agenda. She further emphasized Azerbaijan’s ongoing work to promote intercultural dialogue, multiculturalism, and tolerance through platforms such as the Global Baku Forum.

The Speaker also announced that Azerbaijan will host the upcoming World Urban Forum and, in the fall of 2026, the Asia Summit on Confidence-Building and Mutual Action in Baku, further strengthening the country’s commitment to international cooperation.

Gafarova noted that recent global developments have underscored the strategic importance of energy security, transport, and communications. She emphasized that Azerbaijan plays a key role in ensuring energy security across a wide region, and continued investment in green energy will further enhance this contribution.

She highlighted Azerbaijan’s position as a major Eurasian transport hub and its active contribution to the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), noting that Azerbaijan is the second-largest investor in the initiative after China. The Speaker pointed out that the Middle Corridor has proven to be one of the most optimal and secure routes connecting Europe with Central Asia and China via the Caspian Sea. She added that restoring transport and communication links between western regions of Azerbaijan and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic within the Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process will further enhance the corridor’s efficiency.

Concluding her speech, Gafarova emphasized that, as President Ilham Aliyev has stated, these projects are designed not only to generate economic benefits but also to promote stability, interconnectivity, and trust among peoples. She added that the Boao Forum demonstrates once again that partnership, dialogue, and mutual respect can effectively address common challenges and help build a more stable and prosperous future.

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