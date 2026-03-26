Uzbekistan and ADB outline $1.4B project portfolio for 2026

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, March 26. Uzbekistan’s Deputy Prime Minister Jamshid Khodjayev held talks with Leah Gutierrez, the new ADB Director General for Central and West Asia, Leah Gutierrez, and Kanokpan Lao-Araya, Country Director for Uzbekistan, and discussed the project portfolio for 2026, the Deputy PM wrote on his social media account, Trend reports.

The confirmed project portfolio for 2026 totals $1.4 billion. The funding is allocated across four primary sectors: energy, water supply, education, and sustainable development. These initiatives are designed to support the modernization of national infrastructure and the transition to a green economy.

Furthermore, the discussions focused on accelerating the preparation of these projects and improving coordination between the Bank and Uzbek government agencies. The ADB remains a lead partner in Uzbekistan’s ongoing economic reform program.

In addition, the parties reviewed the draft for a new 2027–2030 cooperation program. This long-term strategic framework is scheduled to be formally signed during the 59th Annual Meeting of the ADB Board of Governors, which will be held in Samarkand. The event will serve as the primary platform for finalizing priority agreements and expanding the regional partnership.