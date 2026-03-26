International travelers set off for Azerbaijan's Karabakh and East Zangezur

AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, March 26. A group of globe-trotters led by Harry Mitsidis, a British national of Greek origin and founder of NomadMania, the mastermind behind NomadMania, has set off on an adventure to Karabakh and East Zangezur, Trend's Karabakh bureau reports.

The delegation, comprising 79 travelers from 37 countries, is the largest of its kind to visit the territories in recent years. The trip is part of broader efforts to showcase areas affected by past conflict and to highlight ongoing reconstruction and development initiatives.

NomadMania, which ranks global destinations by dividing the world into 1,301 regions, previously held its annual gathering in Azerbaijan. Mitsidis, who has visited all of the listed regions, is currently ranked at the top of the organization’s global index. The organization has also previously held its annual gathering in Azerbaijan.