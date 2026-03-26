Turkmenistan, EU discuss cooperation in trade, energy, and connectivity

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, March 26. Turkmenistan and the European Union discussed prospects for further development of bilateral and regional cooperation, Trend reports.

The talks took place during a meeting between Myahri Byashimova, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, and Charlotte Adriaen, Head of the Unit for Central Asia and Afghanistan at the European Commission’s Directorate-General for International Partnerships (DG INTPA).

The discussions primarily focused on the current state of trade and economic relations, underscoring the critical need to enhance transport and transit connectivity between Central Asia and the European Union.

Energy cooperation featured prominently on the agenda, with both parties expressing a shared commitment to continuing dialogue under existing frameworks, while exploring avenues for expanded collaboration in green development and climate-related initiatives.

Additionally, the meeting covered cultural and humanitarian cooperation, highlighting EU-funded programs in Turkmenistan and the broader region, which focus on youth empowerment, sustainable energy, trade, and digital connectivity.

The sides reiterated their firm commitment to strengthening the partnership between Turkmenistan and the EU, particularly within the framework of the "Central Asia-European Union" dialogue.