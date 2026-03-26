Karabakh’s post-war recovery impresses Canadian international traveler

AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, March 26. Experiencing the transformation of Karabakh firsthand gives a unique perspective on the region's recovery and rebuilding after the conflict, Dillon De Coteau, a traveller from Canada, told Trend during his visit to Aghdam.

According to him, while the war between Armenia and Azerbaijan is widely known, seeing the aftermath in person brings a deeper understanding of both the destruction and the reconstruction.

"I mean, everyone around the world knew of the war between Armenia and Azerbaijan, but here I feel honored and privileged to be able to experience it myself, what happened in the past, and even though all the destruction we're seeing here behind us. If you look ahead of us, you can see all the new modern buildings that are being built up," De Coteau noted.

He emphasized that witnessing the development of new infrastructure and urban projects in previously destroyed areas shows the resilience and determination of the local communities.

"It sort of shows how you can go from destruction to building up a city — sort of like coming from the ashes and coming up into what I would say glory again," he added.

De Coteau pointed out that experiencing the region in person provides insights that cannot be fully captured through books or online articles.

"It's a good experience for me to be able to witness this firsthand, as opposed to reading it on the internet or reading it in a book. I can actually see it myself," he concluded.