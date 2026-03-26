Iran demands key preconditions for ending conflict

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 26. Iran has outlined preliminary conditions for ending the ongoing conflict, Seyyed Esmail Hosseini, spokesperson for the Iranian Parliament’s Energy Committee, told reporters, Trend reports.

“As for the primary conditions, these include the adoption of Iran’s plan, which comprises the following points: the designation by the UN of the parties that attacked Iran as aggressors; the cessation of all U.S. military base operations in the region; a ban on the presence of all foreign military vessels in the Persian Gulf; the establishment of a new legal regime governing the passage of vessels through the Strait of Hormuz; recognition of Iran’s right to enrich uranium to ensure a full supply of nuclear fuel under the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, as well as compensation for damage caused to Iran’s nuclear facilities and the formal implementation of reparations to Iran for war damage,” he noted.

Hosseini added that secondary preconditions include lifting all U.S. and European Union (EU) sanctions against Iran, repealing UN resolutions targeting the country, releasing Iranian assets frozen abroad, providing compensation for past 30 year of sanctions-related damage, preventing support for separatist and insurgent groups against Iran, issuing written guarantees against future attacks, halting regional conflicts involving various groups, and ending the operations of media outlets in the U.S. and EU that act against Iran.

Since no concrete agreement was reached in negotiations between the United States (US) and Iran over the nuclear program, the US and Israel began military airstrikes against Iran on February 28. In response, Iran launched missile and drone attacks on Israel and US military facilities located in countries across the region, starting the same day.

On the first day of the air strikes against Iran, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and several high-ranking military officials were killed. On March 8, Iran’s Assembly of Experts elected Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei as Iran’s third Supreme Leader by majority vote.

From March 1 through March 5, the confrontation expanded further, affecting several countries across the Middle East.

According to information, the U.S. side suffered losses of 13 dead and more than 140 wounded.

The ongoing conflict has significantly threatened the region’s energy infrastructure and maritime transport. Oil prices have surged on global markets due to heightened security tensions around the Strait of Hormuz, prompting several countries to advise their citizens to leave the region.

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