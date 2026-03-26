Turkmenistan, Japan discuss expanding cooperation across key sectors

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, March 26. Turkmenistan and Japan engaged in discussions regarding the implementation of bilateral agreements and key areas of cooperation, Trend reports via the Turkmen MFA.

The talks were held during a meeting between the Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Japan, Atadurdy Bayramov, and the State Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan, Ayano Kunimitsu.

The discussions primarily focused on the progress made in fulfilling agreements reached during recent high-level visits. The two sides explored avenues to deepen cooperation across political, trade, economic, cultural, humanitarian, and interparliamentary relations, as well as energy security and multilateral cooperation.

The Turkmen delegation also expressed its willingness to facilitate a visit by the Prime Minister of Japan to Turkmenistan at a mutually agreeable time.

In turn, the Japanese Foreign Minister expressed gratitude for Turkmenistan’s support in establishing a humanitarian corridor, which allowed for the safe evacuation of Japanese citizens from Iran.