Tajik president arrives in Uzbekistan on state visit

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, March 26. President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon arrived in Tashkent on March 26 for a state visit to Uzbekistan, Trend reports via the press service of the Tajik president.

At Tashkent-Humo International Airport, Rahmon was received by President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev with an official welcome ceremony.

The airport was decorated with national flags of both countries, as well as banners highlighting the friendship between the peoples of Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

The state visit, scheduled for March 26–27 in Tashkent and Bukhara, will include high-level talks and negotiations, as well as the first meeting of the Supreme Interstate Council.

The agenda also includes the signing of a number of cooperation agreements, an interregional business forum, and cultural events, including an Evening of Friendship and Days of Tajik Culture in Uzbekistan.

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