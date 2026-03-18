Azerbaijani FM leaves for working visit to Saudi Arabia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 18. Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov has departed for a working visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, heading to the capital city of Riyadh, Trend reports, citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The visit will feature Bayramov engaging in a consultative assembly of foreign ministers centered on regional security and stability. A sequence of bilateral discussions with counterparts from various nations is also scheduled as a component of the visit.

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