Turkish companies target $5B trade turnover with Turkmenistan - Business Council Chairman

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, March 18. Turkish businesses aim to achieve a $5 billion trade turnover with Turkmenistan, Chairman of the Turkmen-Turkish Business Council and President of Burç Group, Sefa Gomdeniz said, Trend reports via the press service of the Turkmen government.

Making this statement at the international investment forum "Investment to the Future of Turkmenistan 2026" (IFT 2026), held in Ashgabat, on March 18, Gomdeniz noted that the council, established in 1991, now brings together thousands of companies involved in diversifying Turkmenistan’s economy through long-term partnerships and mutual trust.

He highlighted close cooperation between the Turkmen Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan, and their Turkish counterparts. Signed memoranda of understanding provide a framework for large-scale joint projects.

According to Gomdeniz, Turkish companies are ready not only to invest but also to lend a helping hand in digital transformation and high technologies, paving the way for fresh opportunities for sustainable development in both nations. Priority areas for collaboration include strategic goods such as plastics, fertilizers, and other industrial materials, with the private sector playing a key role in supporting Turkmenistan’s economic growth.

IFT 2026 is an international investment forum focused on attracting foreign investment and expanding private sector participation in Turkmenistan’s economy. The platform brings together government representatives, businesses, and international financial institutions. The forum serves as a venue for discussing investment opportunities, establishing business contacts, and exploring potential joint projects across various sectors.

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