Azerbaijani FM briefs Riyadh on Nakhchivan drone attack

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 19. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov addressed a recent drone attack on the country’s Nakhchivan exclave during a ministerial consultative meeting in Riyadh, highlighting broader regional security risks, Trend reports, citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

According to the ministry, Bayramov took part in discussions focused on strengthening security and stability in the Middle East, warning that ongoing escalation extends beyond individual countries and poses wider regional and global threats, endangering civilians and critical infrastructure.

The minister informed participants about a drone attack carried out from the territory of Iran against the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic on March 5. The attack injured four civilians and caused significant damage to key infrastructure, including Nakhchivan International Airport.

It was emphasized that Azerbaijan responded promptly and decisively, demonstrating its commitment to protecting its sovereignty, territorial integrity, and the safety of its citizens through all legitimate means.

Bayramov expressed hope that assurances from the Iranian side regarding a comprehensive investigation into the incident would be fulfilled and that necessary steps would be taken to prevent similar occurrences in the future.

He also briefed participants on Azerbaijan’s actions following the escalation, including the provision of humanitarian assistance to Iran. The latest aid shipment was sent on March 18 ahead of the Novruz and Ramadan holidays, while Azerbaijan also facilitated the delivery of aid by third countries and the evacuation of civilians through its territory.

The minister stressed that any expansion of the conflict’s geography is dangerous and must be halted immediately, noting that continued targeting of regional states deepens divisions and undermines long-term stability. He underscored the importance of responsibility and ownership among regional countries in ensuring peace and security.

In conclusion, Bayramov emphasized that strict adherence to the fundamental principles of international law, including respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, non-use of force, and non-interference in internal affairs, remains the only path toward lasting peace and stability in the region.

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