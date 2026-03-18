Azerbaijan earns significant revenue from natural gas exports to Syria in Jan. 2026
In January, Azerbaijan earned significant revenue from exporting natural gas to Syria, continuing the energy partnership established under the memorandum with SOCAR.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have an account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy