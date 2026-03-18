Bank Respublika held an event dedicated to Global Money Week at Oxbridge Academy (РНОТО)

Bank Respublika organized a financial literacy event for school students at Oxbridge Academy

Baku, March 18, 2026. Bank Respublika continues to implement initiatives aimed at improving financial literacy and, within the framework of Global Money Week, organized an educational event for school students at the English-language Oxbridge Academy in Baku.

The main objective of the event was to equip students with fundamental financial literacy skills, foster responsible financial behavior, and support them in making more informed financial decisions in the future.

As part of the event, Bank Respublika’s specialists delivered interactive presentations covering money management, budgeting, saving habits, digital payments, and cybersecurity. Participants were introduced to practical real-life financial scenarios and received comprehensive answers to their questions.

During the interactive session, a quiz was held, and students who answered the questions correctly were awarded valuable prizes by Bank Respublika.

It should be noted that Global Money Week is an annual international initiative led by the OECD/INFE (International Network on Financial Education of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development), aimed at increasing financial literacy among children and young people. By joining this initiative, Bank Respublika actively contributes to financial education in the country.

Bank Respublika will continue to implement projects focused on enhancing financial literacy among the younger generation.

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