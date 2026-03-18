Central Bank of Uzbekistan announces key rate decision
Photo: Central Bank of Uzbekistan
Tashkent signals caution as inflation risks persist, with the Central Bank keeping its key rate unchanged amid strong demand and rising price pressures.
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