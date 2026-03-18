EBRD provides loan to support medium-sized companies in Türkiye
Photo: EBRD
The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has committed to financing Templeton Türkiye Fund II to support mid-sized companies in Türkiye through equity investments and sustainable growth initiatives.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have an account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy