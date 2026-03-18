Kyrgyzstan’s National Bank increases gold buyback rates
Photo: AI
The increase reflects ongoing sensitivity of Kyrgyzstan’s domestic gold pricing to global market trends and exchange rate dynamics, highlighting gold’s role as a key savings and liquidity instrument.
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