Authorities release nominal household income data for January–February

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 18. Nominal household incomes in Azerbaijan increased by 5.6% year over year in January–February 2026, reaching 12,573.8 million manats, or an average of 612.5 manats per person per month.

The figures appear in the State Statistics Committee’s macroeconomic indicators on the country’s economic and social development for the same period, Trend reports.

The report says disposable household income totals 10,910.7 million manats.

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