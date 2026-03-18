Kazakhstan set to grant special constitutional status to Astana and Alatau

Photo: Official information source of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 18. Kazakhstan is set to formalize the special legal status of Astana and the city of Alatau through separate constitutional laws as part of the implementation of the updated Constitution, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh Government.

The initiative was announced by Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of National Economy Serik Zhumangarin, during a government meeting.

According to him, the draft laws introduce a “fast-track development city” regime for Alatau, while clarifying Astana’s status to improve the quality of the urban environment. Alatau is expected to adopt advanced international standards, including the development of autonomous transport and digital assets.

For Astana, the proposed legislation provides for special governance mechanisms in areas such as urban planning, migration, and transport. Both initiatives aim to attract investment and enhance the efficiency of local public administration.

“The draft law on Alatau includes a special tax regime and investment protection measures. For Astana, we enshrine governance features that will ensure the sustainable development of the capital. The second reading on Alatau is scheduled for March 27, while the draft law on the capital’s status will be submitted to the Mazhilis by the end of April,” Zhumangarin said.

A nationwide referendum on the adoption of the new Constitution was held on March 15. The decree to hold the vote was signed on February 11 by President Tokayev. According to official results, 87.15% of voters supported the proposal.